Getting on the front foot has been the key to Sheffield Wednesday's transfer window, and Danny Rohl says they are still ready to take opportunities now rather than wait for things to happen.

Rohl still wants more, and whilst some clubs have to sell players before they can bring others in he says the Owls – who loaned Mallik Wilks to Rotherham United on Thursday – are not in that position.

That front-footed mindset, in keeping with how his team plays, is the big change from his first transfer window, in January, when his frustration was undisguised.

"The most difficult thing was in January we were at the bottom of the table, nobody knows really what league we will be in the next season so to sign players and convince them is difficult then, it's the reason why we loaned players," he recalled.

"This season the biggest thing was we were on the front foot looking immediately at what we can do.

"I think it was helpful for me to have the experience of eight months in this league, I know more and more about which profiles we need, I know we have a pre-season to improve and implement more and more details.

"Now it (his targets) goes more and more specific. At the beginning (of the window) we had a big net to bring a lot of players with qualities in, now it's really small pieces – different positions, different profiles.

BEDDING IN PERIOD: Sheffield Wednesday striker Ike Ugbo

"It's good because we've done the big job now it's about the small pieces who make the impact and give the players different profiles.

"If we get a great opportunity, I think we will go straight in, it doesn't matter if a player leaves or not.

"I think the next two weeks will be a little bit different to the first weeks. It's a little bit more step by step, looking at what happens and making the right decision now for both the club and the player.

"We're doing well, we've had a good window. I've had good support from the chairman."

MOVED ON: Mallik Wilks has left for Rotherham United on loan

In January it was also harder to introduce players to Rohl's demanding methods.

"The (new) players were sometimes not in the best shape, they have to train and use a bit more time to adapt and we have to bring them onto the pitch.

"Now we've trained for six weeks of pre-season with a big load and our running distances went up. We can run for 90 minutes, not just 45, we can sprint a lot and everybody can do this.

"We have two XIs and both XIs delivered (in the first week). This results from a good pre-season.

"Now it's about really making the right steps to make our squad better and not bigger."

Ugbo missed that process having trained with the City Group, which owned his then-club Troyes, as he waited for Wednesday to turn January's loan into a permanent deal.

But centre-forwards Jamal Lowe and Charlie McNeill both made goalscoring debuts in the opening week of the season, giving the club breathing space he might not appreciate but Rohl does.

"Ike is hungry. He wants to play but he trusts our process. He was in a similar situation in January and knows we want the best for him," he said.

"Charlie showed he can run for 60 minutes and it was a great performance (against Hull City in the League Cup on Wednesday, when he scored twice), Jamal, Josh (Windass), all the (forward) players are available and it's good to have Ike from the bench.

"The biggest thing at the moment is the physical side. If you train in small groups you do small accelerations but for the physical load you need 11 against 11. This is what he missed.

"In small areas you sprint maybe 10 or 20m but in a game it's about 50 or 60m again and again.