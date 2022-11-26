Darren Moore calls for education saying Sheffield Wednesday fans booing taking of the knee reflects badly on club

Darren Moore says education is crucial after Shrewsbury Town's players were booed whilst taking the knee at Hillsborough last week.

English football adopted the gesture popularised by NFL player Colin Kaepernick when it emerged from the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown, with the murder of George Floyd in America still fresh in the mind.

This season Premier League teams have decided only to do it on a few pre-determined weekends so as not to dilute its impact, whilst the Football league has long made it voluntary. The Owls are one of the teams who have decided not to do it any longer.

England have been taking the knee before their matches at the World Cup.

CRITICSM: Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore

Shrewsbury continue to do it, but were booed when they did before last week's League One game at Hillsborough, something Moore – chair of the Premier League's BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) committee – was unhappy about.

"It was disappointing to hear some of our fans taking the knee," he wrote in his programme notes for the FA Cup second-round tie at home to League Two Mansfield Town.

"Many Wednesday fans have been in touch to make it clear they don't agree with what happened.

"I understand the confusion on the dat around the Shrewsbury players taking the knee across the centre circle and in a line but the displeasure that was audible around the stadium was not something that reflects well on our club."

When England players took the knee at the last European Championship, some of those who booed them claimed it was because they disagreed with the politics the Black Lives Matter movement support, but manager Gareth Southgate and his squad were always clear about why they were making the gesture.

"Education is the answer here," said Moore.

"The taking of the knee is about equality for all. It's vital that as a fanbase and society we are all together.

"Taking a knee is abut us and all our unified stance of wanting equality. Let's not boo.

"Let's stay together. We don't need distraction from our collective aims. We need unity t help us achieve them.

"Taking the knee is inclusive, for everybody, no matter what the colour of your skin, your nationality, religion, it doesn't matter. The message is that everyone is equal.

"To hear any displeasure can only bring negative publicity to our club, which is the last thing anyone connected with Sheffield Wednesday wants.

"We don't want to be in a position where the football can get overshadowed by five, six or 10 seconds of a negative connotation.

