Everton tie a ‘gift to the fans’ after Sheffield Wednesday inflict another late sucker punch on Rotherham United

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY caretaker manager Lee Bullen believes that the Owls’ plum Carabao Cup third-round home tie with Everton is just reward for his side’s persistence as the visitors struck another stoppage-time winner at Rotherham United.

READ MORE - Leon Wobschall’s report from the New York Stadium

Atdhe Nuhiu celebrates his goal

For the third time in the last five fixtures between the South Yorkshire rivals at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Wednesday broke home hearts with a dramatic goal in injury-time – with Atdhe Nuhiu netting in the 96th minute in a 1-0 win.

It followed a leveller in the 10th minute of stoppage time from Dominic Iorfa in the rivals’ last meeting in Rotherham in February, which ended 2-2 and dealt the Millers a cruel blow in their fight against relegation.

Bullen, left to reflect on a fourth win in six matches under his watch this season – as the Owls booked a place in round three for the first time since 2015 – said: “The biggest thing for me is the home draw. I think that is fantastic. That is a gift to the supporters and players and we will certainly look forward to that.

“We had a big game against Arsenal not so long ago and it was a nice night and it will be nice to replicate that. It is a great opportunity.

We had a big game against Arsenal not so long ago and it was a nice night and it will be nice to replicate that. Lee Bullen

“The game (with Rotherham) had penalties written all over it. But we have a hell of a horrible habit from Paul’s (Warne’s) point of view of scoring such late goals at this ground.

“Did we deserve to nick it. Probably not over the 90 minutes, but maybe based on the last 30 minutes when we kept knocking at the door.”

Millers chief Paul Warne, who revealed that the club will announce the signing of a winger today, said: “It is tough to take. But that is football.

“Unfortunately, we are on the wrong end of a last-minute winner. What made it worse was there was a mix-up between the referee and Matt (Olosunde) an it rubs salt in the wounds.”

Meanwhile, Sheffield United have been handed a home tie with Sunderland.

Report: Page: 22