Forward set for Sheffield Wednesday return at Forest Green but others face a waiting game

Mallik Wilks is set to return to the Sheffield Wednesday squad at Forest Green Rovers on Sunday but it will be another fortnight before the Owls can say how serious the injuries to Josh Windass and George Byers are.

The former Leeds United, Doncaster Rovers, Barnsley and Hull City winger has not featured since Wednesday were knocked out of the FA Cup at Fleetwood Town in early February but is ready to feature in the first of two games in hand his side have over League One leaders Plymouth Argyle in three days.

"If he comes through tomorrow he'll be involved this weekend," said his manager Darren Moore. "It's great to have him back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He probably could have been involved on Tuesday but we didn't feel he would sustain enough volume in training we needed to get him to so we left him out but he's trained again today and he looks good so barring a reaction he'll be involved."

INJURY: Sheffield Wednesday forward Mallik Wilks

With Callum Paterson also injured, the Owls are relying on their front two of Lee Gregory and Michael Smith at present. But 24-year-old WIlks offers more than another number, providing the variety Moore likes to have at his disposal.

"There's a variety of positions he can play, through the middle and out wide," said Moore. "He gives us the extra option of another attacker on the pitch.

"We're really pleased to have him back."

Windass and Byers missed Tuesday's 4-2 defeat at Barnsley – Wednesday's first in 24 league matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"George has sustained a muscle injury and Josh to his ankle," confirmed Moore. "Within two weeks time we'll know more because they'll be able to potential test the injuries.

"We're really hopeful if they do as they're told by the medical team – and they will do – and the treatment goes well, we can give them a test. As of then, we'll know more.

"George is back in today (after a couple of days off), Josh we've given him a little bit of time to rest and settle it down."

Paterson and centre-back Michael Ihiekwe are closer to returns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pato and Icky will be back in next week," said Moore. "They've been passed form the medical to the sports science team, which is really, really good because that means they're back on the grass.

"If they continue, in a couple of week's time we feel they'll be back with the main group."