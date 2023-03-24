Forward set for Sheffield Wednesday return at Forest Green but others face a waiting game

The former Leeds United, Doncaster Rovers, Barnsley and Hull City winger has not featured since Wednesday were knocked out of the FA Cup at Fleetwood Town in early February but is ready to feature in the first of two games in hand his side have over League One leaders Plymouth Argyle in three days.
"If he comes through tomorrow he'll be involved this weekend," said his manager Darren Moore. "It's great to have him back.
"He probably could have been involved on Tuesday but we didn't feel he would sustain enough volume in training we needed to get him to so we left him out but he's trained again today and he looks good so barring a reaction he'll be involved."
With Callum Paterson also injured, the Owls are relying on their front two of Lee Gregory and Michael Smith at present. But 24-year-old WIlks offers more than another number, providing the variety Moore likes to have at his disposal.
"There's a variety of positions he can play, through the middle and out wide," said Moore. "He gives us the extra option of another attacker on the pitch.
"We're really pleased to have him back."
Windass and Byers missed Tuesday's 4-2 defeat at Barnsley – Wednesday's first in 24 league matches.
"George has sustained a muscle injury and Josh to his ankle," confirmed Moore. "Within two weeks time we'll know more because they'll be able to potential test the injuries.
"We're really hopeful if they do as they're told by the medical team – and they will do – and the treatment goes well, we can give them a test. As of then, we'll know more.
"George is back in today (after a couple of days off), Josh we've given him a little bit of time to rest and settle it down."
Paterson and centre-back Michael Ihiekwe are closer to returns.
"Pato and Icky will be back in next week," said Moore. "They've been passed form the medical to the sports science team, which is really, really good because that means they're back on the grass.
"If they continue, in a couple of week's time we feel they'll be back with the main group."
Sunday's game at The New Lawn kicks off at 1pm on Sunday and will be shown live on Sky Sports. The Owls then travel to Cheltenham Town on Wednesday.