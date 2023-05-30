Josh Windass on emulating dad Dean's Wembley heroics and his relief at Sheffield Wednesday winner

Beyond taking Sheffield Wednesday back to the Championship, scoring the winning goal in Monday's League One play-off final for Josh Windass achieved two things: taking another step out of dad Dean's shadow and avoiding a penalty shoot-out.

Windass followed in the footsteps of his father, who scored one of the great Wembley goals as Hull City won promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs 15 years ago.

Josh's goal was none too shabby either – a diving header – and its timing, in the third added minute of stoppage time in extra-time to secure a 1-0 win in a South Yorkshire derby against Barnsley, allowed him to claim his deserved pride of place.

Dean was watching on from the stands on Monday, as Josh was for the 1-0 win over Bristol City in 2008.

The bond between emotional father and son was clear but Josh admitted following a famous and charismatic player into professional football has not always been easy.

"Everyone says you only get clubs because of your old man," said the 29-year-old. "Growing up it was always that but you don't play for Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday if you haven't got ability.

"It's not annoying but you get judged off his personality when we're completely different people.

"It was a little bit hard for me growing up because people just assume you're the same character. I don't drink, he's an alcoholic, we're two different people."

DECIDING MOMENT: Josh Windass's diving header which saw Sheffield Wednesday to a 1-0 League One Play-Off final win over Barnsley

Recalling 2008, he said: "The Hull end was the end we had and I was just jumping about celebrating. You don't really realise how good a goal it was until you see it back.

"He's been talking about it for 15 years so I’m glad it's over."

He was also very pleased not to have to take a spot kick in the shoot-out which was imminent.

"I'm not a nervous guy but I was nervous for the penalties," he said. "With five minutes to go, we weren't playing very well and I thought, 'If this goes to penalties, I'm not looking forward to taking one.'

FAMOUS GOAL: Dean Windass scores Hull City's only goal in the 2008 Championship play-off final against Bristol City

"I was more relieved I didn't have to take a penalty than (pleased) about scoring the winner."