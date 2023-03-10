Portsmouth man to miss Sheffield Wednesday clash but pair will return

Latest injury news on the Portsmouth front as they prepare to face Sheffield Wednesday

This weekend’s clash against Sheffield Wednesday is expected to come too soon for Portsmouth defender Clark Robertson. The former Rotherham United man has returned to training from a groin injury he picked up in December.

However, he is poised to come back into contention to play from the start of next week meaning he will not line up against the Owls. Darren Moore’s side make the trip down to Fratton Park on the back of their 1-0 win at home to Peterborough United last Saturday.

Pompey boss John Mousinho has provided an injury update as his side prepare to face Sheffield Wednesday: “Clark Robertson is coming back into full training with no restrictions, so we expect him to be available for selection from the start of next week.

“Jay Mingi picked up a slight knock on Monday and although he travelled with us to Barnsley, wasn’t able to complete the warm-up. But he’s trained with us again and should be fine.”

Elsewhere, back-up goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi is expected to be in the squad again. He missed out against Barnsley last time out in their 3-1 loss at Oakwell due to illness.

Sheffield Wednesday are in fine form at the moment and remain top of the League One table as they look to keep their momentum going. The Owls are joint top of the division with Plymouth Argyle but have two games in-hand on the Pilgirms.