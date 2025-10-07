Sheffield Wednesday fans forced to wait for removal of Dejphon Chansiri

Although English football's new regulator has made his first senior appointment, Sheffield Wednesday fans will have to wait a while longer before David Kogan can deal with their unwanted owner.

Six years after the Conservatives promised it in their general election manifesto, the game finally got its first regulator when Kogan's appointment as chairman of new body the Independent Football Regulator (IFR) was confirmed on Monday, along with non-executive directors Dame Helen Stephenson and Simon Levine.

On Tuesday that was followed by Kogan's first appointment – chief executive Monks – with more directors to follow.

But with the IFR now in the process of separating from the Government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport which set it up, it is not expected to be operational until November 1.

The secondary legislation needed to tackle Chansiri is unlikely to be passed until later in the year, with the IFR still consulting with the authorities and groups affected.

The idea of the regulator is that she or in this case he will have the power to take over-arching decisions for the good of the game to protect clubs and supporters from vested interests.

Both the Premier League and Football League are run by the member clubs, and have their own sets of rules.

The regulator’s responsibilities are set to include weeding out unsuitable owners, distributing revenue more fairly and protecting the identities of clubs by preventing them changing the colours of kits, names and badges without supporters approval.

TARGET: English football's new regulator David Kogan is expected to push for the removal of Dejphon Chansiri as Sheffield Wednesday owner as soon as he is granted the legal powers (Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

The damage being wreaked by Chansiri shows no sign of abating, with set-piece coach Andy Parslow quitting on Tuesday in the “best interests” of his family.

The good news for Owls fans is that removing Chansiri is top of the regulator’s "to do" list, with powers to vet and remove owners not regarded as “fit and proper” set to be the first to come into law later this year.

Chansiri and his club have both been charged by the Football League for not fulfilling their financial obligations, and the Championship side are currently under six separate transfer embargoes, having had four imposed, then lifted, earlier in the summer.

The most recent came when they failed to pay players and staff on time and in full for the fifth time in seven months. Money has also been overdue to HMRC, and to other clubs.

NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE: Richard Monks (Image courtesy of Department for Culture, Media and Sport)

For 10 years, the Owls have been dependent on financial injections from Chansiri to sustain a certain size and quality of squad, but since the spring they have dried up without a proper explanation as to why.

Supporters have been finding different ways to try to put pressure on Chansiri, most recently invading the Hillsborough pitch in a failed attempt to get Saturday's match against Coventry City postponed. In August the League called on the Thai businessman to "either to fund the club to meet its obligations or make good on his commitment to sell to a well-funded party, for fair market value" but is limited in its powers to force the issue.

Like Kogan, lawyer Levine, who is on the board of the regulator for higher education in England and Dame Stephenson, a former chief executive of the Charity Commission for England and Wales, and non-executive board member of the National Lottery Community Fun, are due to serve until 2030.

Once fully operational, the IFR will be funded via a levy on licensed clubs. Until then, it will be funded by the Government, with this money due to recouped from the levy.

It was revealed this week Unite The Union has seen a spike in membership from non-playing staff at Hillsborough, who have also been affected – moreso than players due to their lower salaries – by Chansiri's failure to pay wages on time.