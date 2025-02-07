Sheffield Wednesday's 'togetherness' can bridge financial gap to 'big dogs', says Danny Rohl
The Owls go to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday knowing victory will put them above the Baggies.
The Baggies are in a stronger financial place having not finished lower than 10th in the Championship since the Owls were last relegated from the Premier League, in 2000. West Brom have had 13 top-flight seasons this century, whilst their visitors have had six in the third tier.
Whilst Wednesday were unable to add to their two transfer window signings on deadline day (they have since picked up free agent Ryo Hatsuse), Tony Mowbray was able to loan striker Adam Armstrong, a player Leeds United and Middlesbrough were said to have rejected because of the costs.
But Rohl believes they can still compete.
"It shows where we are with our budget and our performance, it's a big credit to my team," he said, proudly.
"It's a big step up when we face (teams in) the top half of the table at the moment around a lot of teams who are, if you want, comparing budgets, the big dogs but we have our tools, we have our togetherness.
"We are not scored of those teams. We are also very strong and we can bring our strengths in.
"Maybe we are a little bit an underdog at the moment, although we are just two points (behind West Brom).
"This role is not too bad, this mindset compared with our mentality and belief could be a successful combination."
Having realised what he said, Rohl was anxious people did not get the wrong message.
"Please don't make it the headline that it's just the underdogs against the big dogs, that's not what I mean!" he stressed.
"This is our process now. We're playing teams who have stayed for longer in better positions in the (Championship) table or they come from the Premier League and in the last five years we have had ups and downs.
"I will not allow it to be negative, it makes no sense at the moment. We should be a little bit proud but still humble and hungry for more, this is important, but also to put our situation in context a little bit."