Southampton have reportedly approached AFC Bournemouth about signing Max Aarons - a year after he almost joined Leeds United.

Nearly a year has passed since Aarons was seemingly on course for a reunion with his former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke. According to reports, the defender was being lined up for a move to Elland Road before a change of heart altered his course.

He instead joined AFC Bournemouth and made 23 appearances in his maiden campaign at the Vitality Stadium. However, according to Sky Sports, he could have an opportunity to seek pastures new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southampton have reportedly made an approach to Bournemouth about taking Aarons to St Mary’s. The Saints are thought to be keen on recruiting Aarons amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Kyle Walker-Peters.

Max Aarons joined AFC Bournemouth ahead of Leeds United last year. Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Russell Martin’s squad has already been bolstered by the recruitment of a full-back on the opposite side. Cultured left-back Charlie Taylor, a graduate of the Leeds academy, has joined Southampton on a free transfer from Burnley.

Aarons started last season as a regular in the Cherries side but a hamstring problem limited his minutes over winter. After returning, he was used as a bit-part player under Andoni Iraoloa.

A move to Southampton, therefore, may appeal to Aarons as he looks to get his career back on track. At just 24, the two-time Championship winner still boasts plenty of potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The right-back slot in Farke’s Leeds side was mostly filled by teenager Archie Gray, who enjoyed a stunning breakthrough campaign at Elland Road. His form was so impressive that veteran Luke Ayling fell behind him in the pecking order, while loanee Djed Spence was eventually deemed surplus to requirements.