Southampton next manager: Former Leeds United boss joins Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl among frontrunners

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Published 19th Dec 2024, 12:43 BST
Figures familiar with fans of Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Huddersfield Town are among the frontrunners to succeed Russell Martin as Southampton boss.

Martin led the Saints to promotion from the Championship last season, overseeing a play-off final win over Leeds at Wembley. He had won plaudits for his attractive style of play, but it proved less effective in the Premier League.

With Southampton rooted to the bottom of the table, a battering at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur proved to be the final straw and Martin was relieved of his duties at the weekend.

Former York City midfielder Simon Rusk has been handed the reins temporarily, although the search for a permanent replacement as been commenced.

An array of names have already been linked, with Wednesday boss Danny Rohl among them. There has also been talk of interest in former Huddersfield head coach Carlos Corberan, who is currently in charge of West Bromwich Albion.

Here is a fresh look at the BetVictor frontrunners to succeed Martin as Southampton boss.

