Southampton 'pushing' to sign former Sheffield United star linked with Leeds United
The 26-year-old was linked with Leeds before the January transfer window had opened and speculation regarding his future has continued to swirl. According to PA Media’s Nick Mashiter, Southampton are pushing to secure Brooks on loan until the end of the season.
Brooks has been afford just two starts in the Premier League this season, with competition in Andoni Iraola’s squad proving stern. He has been with the Cherries since 2018, when he was signed from Sheffield United.
His career was put on pause by a stage-two Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis in 2021 but he was announced as cancer-free in 2022.
A technically gifted creator, Brooks can operate as an advanced midfielder or on the flank. He has made a total of 112 appearances for Bournemouth and registered 19 goals.
Leeds are yet to recruit in the current window, although have ended two loan spells. Djed Spence has returned to Tottenham Hotspur, while Sonny Perkins has been brought back to Elland Road from Oxford United.
Southampton, who sit four points ahead of Leeds in the Championship table, are also yet to make a January signing.