Stevenage v Bradford City - Derek Adams wants experienced players to step up

Character: Bradford City manager Derek Adams. Picture: Tony Johnson

Crucially, he also believes that he possesses the experience in his dressing room to instigate a turnaround in fortunes for the Bantams, who need some quick-fire wins to keep their season alive as a competitive entity.

City head to Stevenage on the back of a painful loss at Harrogate which continued their ‘consistently inconsistent’ campaign, which has seen them win just once in their past five matches. It is certainly not play-off form.

Adams said: “I am quite a strong character and need to believe in what I am doing. From the past, you get that experience of knowing how to get out of the situation of draws into wins and that’s what we are trying to do.

“We’ve got really good experience and have taken in experienced players as well. You only have to look at (Luke) Hendrie, (Nathan) and (Jamie) Walker. Paudie O’Connor is an experienced player for his age and we have got Yann Songo’o, Oscar Threlkeld and Liam Ridehalgh. Tom Elliott has played in the Championship and they have all got really good experience.

“We need them to be the strong ones in the group.

“We just have to win games, it is as simple as that. We have drawn far too many this season and we should have won these games. We all know that it is only wins that count.”

Last six games: Stevenage DWDWLD; Bradford WDWLDL.

Referee: G Ward (Surrey).