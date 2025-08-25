Supercomputer predicts League One table after Huddersfield Town win, Barnsley setback and Bradford City draw

Opta’s supercomputer has been deployed after wins for Huddersfield Town and Doncaster Rovers, a defeat for Barnsley and draws for Bradford City and Rotherham United.

It was another busy weekend of action in League One and there were varying levels of success across Yorkshire.

Huddersfield hosted Stevenage at the Accu Stadium and picked up three points courtesy of a second-half Alfie May goal.

Bradford remained unbeaten, but had to suffer the frustration of conceding late in their 1-1 draw at Peterborough United.

Rotherham United were also pegged back, sharing the spoils with Wigan Athletic in a 2-2 draw.

Barnsley were beaten by AFC Wimbledon on the road, but Doncaster Rovers were celebrating after a 1-0 away victory over Darren Moore’s Port Vale.

Elsewhere in the division, Wycombe Wanderers and Reading could not be separated in a 2-2 draw. It also ended level between Bolton Wanderers and Lincoln City.

Cardiff City edged past Luton Town, Mansfield Town thumped Leyton Orient and Northampton Town secured a 2-0 win over Exeter City.

Blackpool were defeated away at Plymouth Argyle, while Stockport County came out on top against Burton Albion.

It may be early in the season, but supporters are already starting to get a better idea of how their clubs may fare this season.

Following the latest round of fixtures in the third tier of English football, Opta’s supercomputer has predicted how the final League One table will look.

Opta's supercomputer has predicted how the League One season will unfold.

1. Supercomputer predicts League One table

Opta's supercomputer has predicted how the League One season will unfold. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Expected points: 47.65

2. 24. Port Vale

Expected points: 47.65 | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Expected points: 48.69

3. 23. Peterborough United

Expected points: 48.69 | Francois Nel/Getty Images

Expected points: 49.52

4. 22. Northampton Town

Expected points: 49.52 | Pete Norton/Getty Images

