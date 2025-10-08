The last round of League One fixtures kicked of in South Yorkshire, as Rotherham United hosted Bradford for a derby under Thursday night lights.

Matt Hamshaw’s side took a 2-0 lead courtesy of goals from Denzel Hall and Martin Sherif, only for Antoni Sarcevic and Alex Pattison to hit back to secure a 2-2 draw.

Over in West Yorkshire, Huddersfield delivered a lacklustre performance against Stockport County and were beaten 2-1.

Barnsley, meanwhile, visited Wycombe Wanderers for a reunion with ex-Reds boss Michael Duff. Conor Hourihane’s men were two goals to the good, but conceded twice in the dying embers.

It also finished level between Doncaster and Burton Albion after Tyrese Shade cancelled out Matty Pearson’s opener.

Elsewhere, AFC Wimbledon defeated Blackpool 2-0 and prompted the dismissal of Steve Bruce as Tangerines head coach.

Bolton Wanderers edged past Peterborough United, Cardiff City triumphed over Leyton Orient and Lincoln City lost to Exeter City.

Port Vale and Northampton Town could not be separated, nor could Reading and Mansfield Town. Stevenage hosted Luton Town and clinched a 2-0 win, which was followed by the sacking of Matt Bloomfield as Hatters boss.

Following the latest twists and turns in the third tier of English football, here is how the Opta supercomputer thinks the final League One table will look.

Flick through our gallery to see where your club has been placed.