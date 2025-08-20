The third tier of English football has five Yorkshire representatives this term, with Bradford and Doncaster having escaped League Two.

There have been reasons for positivity across all the county in the opening weeks, with three of the clubs sitting in the top six.

Barnsley sit third after three wins and a draw, a record identical to fourth-placed Bradford’s. Huddersfield are just behind in fifth, having picked up three wins and suffered one defeat.

Doncaster occupy 10th, with two wins, a draw and a defeat on their record after four games. Rotherham, meanwhile, are 17th after one win and two losses.

Stevenage are the only club to have won all four games and are top of the tree, ahead of the heavily fancied Cardiff City.

Luton Town, Lincoln City, Stockport County and Leyton Orient sit in sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth respectively, with Doncaster completing the top 10.

Down at the bottom are Peterborough United, who have lost all four of their opening games. Plymouth Argyle have lost four from four too and sit 23rd, just below Reading, who have lost three from three.

Predictions are difficult to make at this early stage of the season but fans are starting to get a better idea of how likely their clubs are to succeed.

Before the beginning of the campaign, Opta deployed their supercomputer to crunch the numbers and form a prediction for the final table.

It simulated the 2025/26 season a staggering 10,000 times, using the data to determine which position each club is most likely to finish in.

The model estimates the probability of each match outcome using a variety of factors, taking into account the strength of opponents.

Here is Opta’s prediction, with the League One season now up and running.

1 . Opta supercomputer predicts League One table Opta have predicted how the League One season will play out. | Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images Photo Sales