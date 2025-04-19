The Clarets overturned a deficit to defeat Watford, who ended the game with nine men after red cards were shown to Moussa Sissoko and Edo Kayembe. Sheffield United had picked up three points too, defeating Cardiff City 2-0, meaning there was pressure on Leeds when they took on Oxford United at 8pm.

Daniel Farke’s side retained their composure at the Kassam Stadium, returning to the top of the league courtesy of a first-half goal from Manor Solomon.

Leeds and Burnley could both clinch promotion to the top flight as early as Monday (April 21), when EFL action returns to round off a bumper weekend of Easter football.

Elsewhere, Luton Town won away at Derby County in a relegation six-pointer and Blackburn Rovers ripped up the form book to complete a 4-1 rout of Millwall. Bristol City saw off Sunderland in a battle of promotion hopefuls, while Coventry City downed West Bromwich Albion in another.

Middlesbrough struck late to edge past Plymouth Argyle and Queens Park Rangers did the same to beat Preston North End. Sheffield Wednesday’s slump continued with a loss at Stoke City, while Hull City’s survival hopes were dented by Swansea City.

Following a hectic day in the Championship, here is a fresh look at how the Opta supercomputer thinks the final table will look.