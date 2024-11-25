Daniel Farke’s side looked to have squandered their chance to go top when Swansea levelled late on, but a stoppage-time strike from Wilfried Gnonto sent the Whites to the top of the pile.
Sheffield United had drawn 2-2 away at Coventry, losing defender Anel Ahmedhodzic to a red card just before the interval. Sunderland also failed to pick up three points, sharing the spoils with Millwall.
Elsewhere in the division, Luton Town piled misery on Hull City a 1-0 win at Kenilworth Road. Sheffield Wednesday’s frustrations also continued, as they drew 1-1 with strugglers Cardiff City.
Middlesbrough, meanwhile, were celebrating after a 6-2 win over Oxford United. Emmanuel Latte Lath bagged an impressive hat-trick, while Finn Azaz and Tommy Conway also weighed in.
Following the latest round of Championship fixtures, here is how the Casino Hawks supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look.
