The Blades were dominant on home turf, seeing off Luton Town with relative ease as Jesurun Rak-Sakyi bagged a brace. Chris Wilder’s men are still the division’s only unbeaten side and would be top had they not had a points deduction.

Sheffield Wednesday faced Coventry City away from home and it looked as if they would be sharing the spoils with the Sky Blues. That was until Shea Charles rewrote the script into stoppage time with a dramatic late winner.

Leeds had taken the lead through Junior Firpo, only for an Illan Meslier blunder to cost the Whites victory in the dying embers.

Following the latest round of Championship results, here is how the Grosvenor Sport supercomputer expects the final table to look.