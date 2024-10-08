Supercomputer predicts how Championship promotion race will unfold for Sheffield United, Sunderland, Leeds United and Burnley

It was a weekend of mixed fortunes for Yorkshire’s Championship clubs, with Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday among those celebrating.

The Blades were dominant on home turf, seeing off Luton Town with relative ease as Jesurun Rak-Sakyi bagged a brace. Chris Wilder’s men are still the division’s only unbeaten side and would be top had they not had a points deduction.

Sheffield Wednesday faced Coventry City away from home and it looked as if they would be sharing the spoils with the Sky Blues. That was until Shea Charles rewrote the script into stoppage time with a dramatic late winner.

Hull City fell to a 4-0 defeat on the road against Norwich City, while Middlesbrough left Watford empty-handed after a 2-1 loss. Leeds United picked up a point away at Sunderland, but the nature of the draw made it feel like a defeat.

Leeds had taken the lead through Junior Firpo, only for an Illan Meslier blunder to cost the Whites victory in the dying embers.

Following the latest round of Championship results, here is how the Grosvenor Sport supercomputer expects the final table to look.

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look.

1. Supercomputer predicts Championship table

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Predicted points: 40

2. 24. Cardiff City

Predicted points: 40 Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Predicted points: 44

3. 23. Portsmouth

Predicted points: 44 Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Predicted points: 48

4. 22. Derby County

Predicted points: 48 Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

