Darrell Clarke’s Reds were in action under the Friday night lights, defeating local rivals Rotherham United 2-0. It was a result that extended Barnsley’s unbeaten run against the Millers and piled pressure on Rotherham boss Steve Evans.

Huddersfield Town were in action less than 24 hours, returning to the pitch for the first time since their FA Cup humiliation at Tamworth. The Terrier shared the spoils with Crawley Town, drawing 2-2 as Rhys Healey and Herbie Kane got on the scoresheet.

Elsewhere, Wrexham edged past Mansfield Town and managerless Burton Albion defeated Shrewsbury Town. Birmingham City have been tipped by many to lift the League One table but dropped points on home turf against Northampton Town.

Lincoln City are aiming to be in the mix and drew away at Bristol Rovers, while Exeter City picked up a 1-0 win over Charlton Athletic. Peterborough United secured an emphatic win, thumping Garry Monk’s Cambridge United 6-1, while Stockport County battered Bolton Wanderers in a 5-0 demolition.

The spoils were shared between Stevenage and Reading, Leyton Orient swept Blackpool aside and Wycombe Wanderers saw off Wigan Athletic.

Following the latest round of results, here is how the Grosvenor Sport supercomputer expects the final League One table to look.