Grant McCann’s men have picked up where they left off last season, charging into the 2024/25 season with style reminiscent of their march into the play-offs last term. They currently sit top of the tree, having accumulated 12 points with four wins from their opening four games.

Notts County and Barrow have joined Doncaster in the automatic promotion slots, with play-off places also occupied by Gillingham, Walsall and AFC Wimbledon.

While impressive form in the early stages is helpful, there is a long way to go in what is a gruelling season. Plenty of clubs who have crawled out of the traps will be hoping to reverse their fortunes and challenge near the summit. Crucially, they still have time to do so.

Here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look.