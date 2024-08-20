The fourth tier is a notoriously difficult division to climb out of, even with four promotion spots up for grabs. Supporters of both Rovers and the Bantams are well-aware of this, which heartbreak fresh in the minds of both fanbases.

Bradford have been languishing in the EFL’s bottom tier since 2019 and were defeated by Carlisle United in the play-offs in 2023. Doncaster fell at the semi-final stage of the play-offs last season and have now been in League Two for two years.

While both clubs are targeting promotion tilts, they face stern competition. A raft of clubs are heavily fancied to reach League One and it has been a mixed start for both clubs.

