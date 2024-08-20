Supercomputer predicts how League Two promotion race will unfold for Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City, MK Dons and Port Vale

Tom Coates
Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 20th Aug 2024
Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City will be among the clubs hoping to escape League Two this season.

The fourth tier is a notoriously difficult division to climb out of, even with four promotion spots up for grabs. Supporters of both Rovers and the Bantams are well-aware of this, which heartbreak fresh in the minds of both fanbases.

Bradford have been languishing in the EFL’s bottom tier since 2019 and were defeated by Carlisle United in the play-offs in 2023. Doncaster fell at the semi-final stage of the play-offs last season and have now been in League Two for two years.

While both clubs are targeting promotion tilts, they face stern competition. A raft of clubs are heavily fancied to reach League One and it has been a mixed start for both clubs.

Bradford defeated Milton Keynes Dons on the opening day only to be held to a 0-0 draw by Salford City a week later. Doncaster kicked off their campaign in style by cruising past Accrington Stanley, but lost to Newport County in their second fixture.

It is up for debate how much can be learnt from fixture so early on in the season, but predictions start to fly around regardless. Best Plinko Casino have simulated the rest of the League Two season 1,000 times with their supercomputer, developing a prediction for the final League Two table.

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look.

1. Supercomputer predicts League Two table

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Predicted points: 42

2. 24. Accrington Stanley

Predicted points: 42 Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Predicted points: 42

3. 23. Newport County

Predicted points: 42 Photo: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Predicted points: 44

4. 22. Chesterfield

Predicted points: 44 Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

