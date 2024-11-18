The international break put the spotlight on the EFL’s bottom two tiers, as the League One and League Two clubs left mostly unaffected by call-ups were in action.

Stockport locked horns with Wrexham in a battle of promotion hopefuls, one which the Hatters emerged victorious from. Louie Barry struck in stylish fashion in the first half and the visitors failed to produce a response.

Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United both saw their schedules disrupted by the international break and away from Cambridge and Stockport, there was little excitement. Exeter City and Lincoln City played out a 0-0 draw, as did Blackpool and Northampton Town and Bristol Rovers and Crawley Town.

Following the latest round of results, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final League One table to look.