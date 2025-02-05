Supercomputer predicts League One table with Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Wrexham and Birmingham City twists

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 5th Feb 2025, 16:50 BST
The supercomputer has been deployed to predict how the League One promotion race will unfold for the likes of Huddersfield Town, Barnsley and Wrexham.

Few have been surprised by Birmingham City’s ascent to the League One summit, with the pre-season title favourites four points clear at the top with two games in hand.

Wycombe Wanderers sit behind the Blues on 59 points, despite having had to contend with the loss of their popular manager Matt Bloomfield to Luton Town.

The play-off places are currently occupied by Wrexham, Stockport County, Huddersfield and Leyton Orient, although there is significant pressure from below the top six.

Orient are level on points with Charlton Athletic, Reading and Bolton Wanderers, who sit seventh, eighth and ninth respectively. Barnsley, meanwhile, are 10th on a tally of 43.

Rotherham United were fancied by many to mount an assault on the promotion picture but sit 15th, despite their recent league resurgence.

Here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final League One table to look.

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final League One table to look.

1. Supercomputer predicts final League One table

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final League One table to look. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 34

2. 24. Burton Albion

Predicted points: 34 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 38

3. 23. Crawley Town

Predicted points: 38 Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 38

4. 22. Shrewsbury Town

Predicted points: 38 Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:League OneBirmingham CityWrexhamWycombe WanderersBarnsleyLuton Town
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice