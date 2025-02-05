Few have been surprised by Birmingham City’s ascent to the League One summit, with the pre-season title favourites four points clear at the top with two games in hand.

Wycombe Wanderers sit behind the Blues on 59 points, despite having had to contend with the loss of their popular manager Matt Bloomfield to Luton Town.

The play-off places are currently occupied by Wrexham, Stockport County, Huddersfield and Leyton Orient, although there is significant pressure from below the top six.

Orient are level on points with Charlton Athletic, Reading and Bolton Wanderers, who sit seventh, eighth and ninth respectively. Barnsley, meanwhile, are 10th on a tally of 43.

Rotherham United were fancied by many to mount an assault on the promotion picture but sit 15th, despite their recent league resurgence.

Here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final League One table to look.