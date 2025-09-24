Each of the 20 clubs in England’s top flight are five games into their season and there have already been some surprises.

Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland were all tipped to struggle after their respective promotions from the Championship but none sit in the bottom three.

At the weekend, Leeds secured a 3-1 win away at Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are rooted to the bottom of the table.

West Ham United are also in the relegation zone and were beaten 2-1 by Crystal Palace. Aston Villa are yet to pick up a win this term and are also in the bottom three after drawing 1-1 with Sunderland.

Elsewhere, AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United played out a goalless draw and it ended 1-1 between Arsenal and Manchester City.

Liverpool edged past Everton in the Merseyside derby and it ended level between Burnley and Nottingham Forest.

There was also a draw in the clash between Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur, whole Manchester United saw off Chelsea and Fulham were victorious over Brentford.

Following the latest round of fixtures, here is how the Plejmo supercomputer thinks the final Premier League table will look.

1 . Supercomputer predicts Premier League table Here is how the supercomputer expects the final Premier League table to look.

2 . 1. Arsenal Predicted points: 88