'The Northern Ireland boys got us out of trouble': Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff on Brodie Spencer and Callum Marshall

IN TRUTH, the scoreline at the John Smith’s Stadium could have easily read Northern Ireland 2 Lincoln City 2.

Ulster boys Brodie Spencer and Callum Marshall saved Huddersfield Town’s bacon and it was something that Michael Duff, a Northern Irish international himself in his playing days, was always going to acknowledge.

For Spencer, his first ever senior goal was sweetened by the fact that he had found himself out of the league starting line-up for the past few weeks..

On Spencer, who came on for the ill Matty Pearson ahead of the break, Duff said: "He’s been frustrated.

Huddersfield Town chief Michael Duff. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

"I didn’t think he was brilliant on Tuesday night (in the EFL Trophy at Bolton) and he made some rash decisions in getting himself out of the team in terms of coming out with suspension and then the rash moment against Crawley which cost us a goal and decision against Charlton to cost us a penalty.

"But it’s part of his learning. He’s a young defender. You saw the positive side of him today, he’s athletic and has got quality when he needs it."

While Spencer’s strike had personal significance and came at an opportune moment early in the second half to set the stage for Town’s comeback, Marshall’s goal arrived at the timeliest of junctures at the end to rescue the hosts.

It preserved their unbeaten league record which has now stretched unto double figures. It also extended their run without defeat on home soil to eight matches in all competitions, even if an eighth straight win didn’t arrive.

Duff added: "That’s the best Callum has looked for quite a while. He was clean in his hold-up play and looked a threat and took the physicality well. No-one has ever questioned his finishing ability.