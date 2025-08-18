Former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday defender Tom Lees has found a new club after leaving Huddersfield Town.

The 34-year-old is a familiar face across Yorkshire and initially cut his teeth within the academy set-up at Leeds.

He went on to make 135 appearances at senior level for the Whites, eventually departing for Wednesday in 2014.

274 outings over a seven-year period followed before Lees made the switch to Huddersfield in 2021. After 155 appearances for the Terriers, the experienced centre-back was released at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Tom Lees was released by Huddersfield Town after four years as a Terrier. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Tom Lees completes move

Lees had been linked with League Two outfit Harrogate Town, but will be plying his trade in League One with Peterborough this term.

After putting pen to paper, he said: "One of the main reasons for agreeing to come to this club is the manager Darren Ferguson.

“I have played against his teams for many years and even when I came into the training ground and saw the pictures of the sides that he has been in charge of, you can see clearly that they have been successful and hugely competitive over a long period of time.

Tom Lees spent seven years at Sheffield Wednesday between 2014 and 2021. | George Wood/Getty Images

"Everybody that I spoke to in football, when I was in contact with the gaffer, said that I need to jump at the opportunity to work with him.

"The club has had a lot of success in this league and looking around, it shows what you can do if you get a good group of hungry players that are looking to improve and doing it in a style that is exciting to be a part of and that is something I am looking forward too here because there is a lot of young talent in that dressing room.

"I have played a lot of football in my career, but at this point of my career, I want to enjoy it too and the style Peterborough are famous for is quite attractive.

"In the recent history, the club have enjoyed a lot of success, they have a way of doing things and a model that other clubs have implemented. It has been a big turnover in the squad from last season and in some ways, it shows that a good job was done with that team that other clubs have come in and taken some of those players.

"That task starts again now, it is a new group but I have already seen that the dressing room is hungry to be successful and speaking to the manager, he has said how desperate he is to be competitive this season, so I know him and the chairman will be trying to make the squad as strong as it can be."

Tom Lees cut his teeth at Leeds United and made 135 appearances for the Whites. | Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

Darren Ferguson on Tom Lees capture

Posh boss Ferguson added: "Tom is a really good signing for us. We were looking for an experienced defender, someone who can come in and help the group.

"He has played all of his career at a higher level, he came in and trained with us and was excellent, fitted in straight away and is exactly what we need.

"He can play in a back three or in a four, brings a lot of knowledge and will be a great example to others in terms of the way he trains and plays.

