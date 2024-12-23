Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made an approach to sign former Leeds United and Sheffield United ‘target’ Ben Godfrey.

The 26-year-old was linked with both the Whites and the Blades earlier this year, having slipped down the pecking order at Everton.

While a January switch did not materialise, Godfrey did go on to seal a move away from Merseyside in the summer window.

He completed a permanent move to Serie A side Atalanta, although it has not quite worked out for the England-capped defender in Italy.

Ben Godfrey has struggled for minutes since joining Atalanta from Everton. | Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

Godfrey has been afforded just one substitute appearance in the league, with this outing coming in Atalanta’s season opener.

He has featured on five occasions across all competitions, totalling just over 90 minutes of action. It appears he could be given an exit opportunity, with Football Insider crediting Tottenham with interest.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have been slammed for their leaky defence in recent weeks, with Godfrey reportedly viewed as someone who could help to ease their crisis.

Contact is thought to have been made with Atalanta, with Spurs looking at a short-term loan deal.

With Spurs low on numbers at centre-back, they have deployed teenager Archie Gray in the heart of defence on more than one occasions.

While the Leeds United academy graduate is known for his versatility, he only played at right-back or in the centre of midfield at senior level for the Whites.

Tottenham Hotspur have used former Leeds United star Archie Gray at centre-back. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

York City gave Godfrey his breakthrough in senior football before selling him to Norwich City in 2016.

He thrived under the tutelage of current Leeds boss Daniel Farke, who used Godfrey frequently during his Canaries tenure.