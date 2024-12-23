Tottenham Hotspur make 'approach' for defender previously eyed by Leeds United and Sheffield United
The 26-year-old was linked with both the Whites and the Blades earlier this year, having slipped down the pecking order at Everton.
While a January switch did not materialise, Godfrey did go on to seal a move away from Merseyside in the summer window.
He completed a permanent move to Serie A side Atalanta, although it has not quite worked out for the England-capped defender in Italy.
Godfrey has been afforded just one substitute appearance in the league, with this outing coming in Atalanta’s season opener.
He has featured on five occasions across all competitions, totalling just over 90 minutes of action. It appears he could be given an exit opportunity, with Football Insider crediting Tottenham with interest.
Ange Postecoglou’s side have been slammed for their leaky defence in recent weeks, with Godfrey reportedly viewed as someone who could help to ease their crisis.
Contact is thought to have been made with Atalanta, with Spurs looking at a short-term loan deal.
With Spurs low on numbers at centre-back, they have deployed teenager Archie Gray in the heart of defence on more than one occasions.
While the Leeds United academy graduate is known for his versatility, he only played at right-back or in the centre of midfield at senior level for the Whites.
York City gave Godfrey his breakthrough in senior football before selling him to Norwich City in 2016.
He thrived under the tutelage of current Leeds boss Daniel Farke, who used Godfrey frequently during his Canaries tenure.
Everton came calling in 2020 and he left the Toffees having made 93 appearances for the club in all competitions.
