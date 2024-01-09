Transfer latest as Barnsley confirm exit, Doncaster Rovers recruit and Sheffield Wednesday option emerges
The window is picking up pace, as clubs look to strike deals and strengthen their squads for the final few months of the 2023/24 campaign. Transfer speculation is rife and signings are being made across the leagues.
Here is The Yorkshire Post’s transfer news round-up for Tuesday, January 9, bringing you some of the latest headlines.
Doncaster Rovers land Premier League midfielder on loan
Doncaster Rovers have signed midfielder Matthew Craig on loan from Tottenham Hotspur. The Scotland under-21 international will remain at the Eco-Power Stadium until the end of the season and wear the number 37 shirt.
He said: “I’m delighted to get this done. I’m really happy to be here. The history and the size of the club is incredible. The manager, his philosophy how he wants to play, I think it really aligns with what I try to do as well. I’m just overjoyed to be here.”
Barnsley confirm loan exit
Barnsley have allowed defender Kyran Lofthouse to join Milton Keynes Dons on loan until the end of the season. The move reunites Lofthouse with Dons boss Mike Williamson, who he worked under at Gateshead.
Plymouth Argyle join hunt for Leeds United forward
Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt is said to be attracting interest from a host of clubs. Plymouth Argyle are now said to be among them, while he has also been linked with Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers.
Sheffield Wednesday linked with Brentford playmaker
Brentford playmaker Myles Peart-Harris is reportedly among Sheffield Wednesday’s potential targets. The 21-year-old is yet to establish himself at Brentford despite having been at the club for over two years.
He cut his teeth within Chelsea’s academy and has been capped by England at youth level.