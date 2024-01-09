The Owls are reshaping their squad as Danny Rohl looks to put his own stamp on things in his first window at the helm. Goalkeeper James Beadle has already arrived on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, while midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson has made a temporary switch to Charlton Athletic.

According to The Star, Peart-Harris is among Wednesday’s potential targets. Wednesday are said to be in the market for fresh attacking options, with the 21-year-old being a possible option for the Owls.

Peart-Harris cut his teeth in Chelsea’s academy before joining Brentford in 2021. He has six senior appearances for the Bees and spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Forest Green Rovers.

Myles Peart-Harris has made three Premier League appearances for Brentford this season. Image: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for Premier League

He made 47 appearances for the club, scoring six goals and registering four assists. He also has youth international experience, having represented England at under-16 level.