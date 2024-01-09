Brentford's former Chelsea playmaker 'a possible option' for Sheffield Wednesday
The Owls are reshaping their squad as Danny Rohl looks to put his own stamp on things in his first window at the helm. Goalkeeper James Beadle has already arrived on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, while midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson has made a temporary switch to Charlton Athletic.
According to The Star, Peart-Harris is among Wednesday’s potential targets. Wednesday are said to be in the market for fresh attacking options, with the 21-year-old being a possible option for the Owls.
Peart-Harris cut his teeth in Chelsea’s academy before joining Brentford in 2021. He has six senior appearances for the Bees and spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Forest Green Rovers.
He made 47 appearances for the club, scoring six goals and registering four assists. He also has youth international experience, having represented England at under-16 level.
Brentford have used Peart-Harris on just three occasions in the Premier League this term, therefore may be open to the idea of sanctioning a move.
Wednesday have also been linked with West Ham United midfielder Conor Coventry, while George Byers, Lee Gregory and Michael Smith have been linked with exits.