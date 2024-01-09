The January transfer window is over a week old and transfer speculation is rife as Danny Rohl looks to mould the Owls squad in his image. There has been plenty of talk regarding both incomings and outings, with exits potentially required to pave the way for additions.

Among those linked with a move is George Byers, who has made 78 appearances for the club since joining from Swansea City in 2021. According to journalist Darren Witcoop, it is a “possibility” that he could leave S6.

It is also described as possible that Wednesday could land midfielder Conor Coventry from West Ham United. The Owls have reportedly been given permission to enter talks with the 23-year-old and are said to be keen on striking a permanent deal.

George Byers joined Sheffield Wednesday from Swansea City in 2021. Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Forwards Michael Smith and Lee Gregory have also been linked with moves away from Hillsborough, having both slipped down the pecking order. Byers, however, has remained a fairly prominent presence in the Owls squad since the arrival of Rohl.

Wednesday have made one new signing in the current window, landing goalkeeper James Beadle on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.