The window is approaching its halfway point and there is seemingly transfer activity in every direction. Clubs across the pyramid are striking deals to ensure they are well-placed to meet targets, while the rumour mill turns at speed in the background.

Here is The Yorkshire Post’s transfer news round-up for Monday, January 15, bringing you some of the latest headlines.

Bradford City bolster ranks with familiar face

Tyreik Wright has returned to Bradford City. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Bradford City have secured the services of a familiar face, bringing winger Tyreik Wright back to the club. The 22-year-old has joined on loan from Plymouth Argyle, having previously had a loan stint at Valley Parade last season while on Aston Villa’s books.

After putting pen to paper, Wright said: "I know what it is like to be here, and it was a no-brainer for me to come back with all the love I got from the fans last time.”

Championship clubs ready to bid for Leeds United defender

Millwall and Blackburn Rovers are reportedly ready to test Leeds United’s resolve with bids for defender Charlie Cresswell. The 21-year-old has struggled for minutes under Daniel Farke and the Whites boss recently questioned his focus.

Cresswell had a successful loan spell at Millwall last season, making 30 appearances for the club.

Sheffield United keen on defender

Sheffield United are reportedly keen on AFC Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham. The Wales international has also been linked with Leeds United, although the Blades would be able to offer Premier League football.

Doncaster Rovers sanction loan extension for summer signing

Doncaster Rovers winger Deji Sotona will remain on loan at Boston United until the end of the season. The former Burnley prospect featured in each of Doncaster’s first five league games this season but soon fell out of favour.

He joined Boston on a temporary basis in November and his loan deal has been extended. Boston will also have Sotona eligible if they reach the National League North play-offs.

Leeds United forward attracts interest

West Bromwich Albion are said to have joined the race for Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt. The 21-year-old has also been linked with Celtic, Rangers and Plymouth Argyle, having slipped down the pecking order at Elland Road.