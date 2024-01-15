West Brom 'joint hunt' for Leeds United prodigy but Celtic and Rangers also 'interested'
It has been a difficult campaign so far for Gelhardt, who has faced stiff competition and injury troubles at Elland Road. He has made just eight appearances for the Whites this season, with his only two league starts coming back in August.
According to Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, West Brom are the latest club to have taken an interest in the former England youth international. The Baggies are led by Carlos Corberan, who left Leeds a month before Gelhardt’s arrival in West Yorkshire.
Corberan would reportedly love to take Gelhardt on loan, although Leeds are said to be keen for potential promotion rivals to pay the forward’s wages in full.
Celtic and Rangers are also described as being interested and both have previously been linked with the 21-year-old. Plymouth Argyle have also been named as an interested party and recently secured the services of his Leeds teammate Darko Gyabi.
A move away from Elland Road could potentially kickstart the forward’s career, which began to flourish in the 2021/22 season under Marcelo Bielsa. He was tipped to become a regular fixture in the Leeds side for years to come but soon slipped down the pecking order.
He was loaned out to Sunderland last January, although spent the bulk of his stay deputising for Ross Stewart in the number nine role despite having appeared more comfortable deployed deeper.