Here is the latest January transfer window news round-up, featuring Hull City, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and more.

It has been another busy day in the January transfer window, packed with confirmed deals and a huge amount of transfer speculation. Dominoes are beginning to fall and clubs are starting to show their hands as they look to ensure they are well-placed to meet targets.

Here is The Yorkshire Post’s transfer news round-up for Wednesday, January 10, bringing you some of the latest headlines.

Hull City pull off coup with loan addition

Luke Ayling has left Leeds United for Middlesbrough. Image: Bruce Rollinson

Hull City have made a statement of intent with the loan capture of Liverpool playmaker Fabio Carvalho. The Portugal under-21 international has moved to the Tigers having returned to Liverpool from a loan stint at RB Leipzig.

He had also been linked with Hull’s Championship rivals Leeds United and Middlesbrough.

Leeds United stalwart leaves for Middlesbrough

Leeds United have allowed long-serving defender Luke Ayling to join Middlesbrough on loan until the end of the season. The 32-year-old, signed during the tenure of Garry Monk back in 2016, is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Bradford City goalkeeper expected to depart

Bradford City goalkeeper Harry Lewis is reportedly expected to join Carlisle United for an undisclosed fee. The stopper has been a regular fixture between the sticks since joining the Bantams from Southampton in 2022.

Sheffield Wednesday make progress on loan deal

Progress is said to have been made on a deal that would see Ike Ugbo join Sheffield Wednesday on loan from Troyes. The Owls are reportedly hopeful of landing the forward, who has made 20 league appearances on loan at Cardiff City this season.

Doncaster Rovers confirm departure of forward

Louie Marsh has returned to Sheffield United following the end of his loan spell at Doncaster Rovers. The forward joined on a season-long loan deal in the summer window but has left the Eco-Power Stadium following an injury-disrupted stint.

Hull City midfielder returns from loan spell

Combative midfielder Ryan Woods has had his loan spell at Bristol Rovers brought to an end. He had joined the Gas on a season-long loan deal from Hull City back in August.

Plymouth Argyle open talks over Leeds United prodigy