The 19-year-old was linked with a move away from Elland Road in the summer, with Swansea City, Fleetwood Town and Valenciennes reported as interested parties. However, he remained on the books at Leeds and made two senior appearances early on in the season.

Gyabi has not featured for Leeds at senior level since those early outings, instead being used at under-21 level. According to Football Insider, Plymouth are working on a deal to sign him.

A swoop for Gyabi could potentially soften the blow of losing Luke Cundle and Finn Azaz for Plymouth, as both have had their loan stints at Home Park cut short.

Darko Gyabi's only senior start for Leeds United this season came in the Carabao Cup against Shrewsbury Town. Image: Tony Johnson

New Pilgrims boss Ian Foster is familiar with Gyabi, having managed him at international level with England under-20s, now known as the England Men’s Elite Squad.

Gyabi arrived at Elland Road in 2022, joining Leeds from Manchester City in the same window Kalvin Phillips went in the opposite direction. He was tipped by many for a senior breakthrough this season but has managed just two senior outings.