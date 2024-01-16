Here is the latest January transfer window news round-up, featuring Sheffield United, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and more.

It has been another busy day in the transfer window, with deals being struck across the country. January is a tricky window to deal in but the rewards are high for those who best navigate its murky waters.

Here is The Yorkshire Post’s transfer news round-up for Tuesday, January 16, bringing you some of the latest headlines.

West Ham United defender Ben Johnson has been linked with both Leeds United and Sheffield United. Image: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

West Ham United defender Ben Johnson has been linked with Leeds United, although is also said to be of interest to Sheffield United. Rangers are also reportedly monitoring the Hammers academy graduate.

Bid lodged for Sheffield United star

Napoli are said to have tabled a bid for Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic. The Blades could reportedly have to sell the Bosnia & Herzegovina international to generate funds for their own January business.

Decision to be made on future of Leeds United prospect

A discussion is set to be held regarding the future of Leeds United’s Kris Moore following his stint training with Hibernian. The 20-year-old has returned to Elland Road but Hibs boss Nick Montgomery has not ruled out making a loan bid for the Whites academy product.

Plans laid out for Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl believes a decision on the short-term future of goalkeeper Pierce Charles will be made in the coming weeks. The teenager is highly thought of at Hillsborough but is not yet ready to leapfrog senior stoppers in the pecking order.

As reported by The Star, Rohl said: “I think there will be a decision in the next weeks, for sure. We need to do what is best for him - I see him as a potential goalkeeper for the future for the club, which is good, so it’s about making a decision that is right for the club and what we need, but also good for Pierce.

“We’ll decide together, and then we’ll look at what we can do. At the moment I’m very happy, very fine, with the goalkeepers that are here.”

Former Middlesbrough and Rotherham United emerges as loan target

Ryan Giles, formerly of Middlesbrough and Rotherham United, is reportedly a loan target for Cardiff City. The wing-back has been a bit-part player at Luton Town since joining the Hatters from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

York City loan midfielder to Scarborough Athletic

York City midfielder Olly Dyson has joined National League North outfit Scarborough Athletic on an initial one-month loan deal. The Seadogs are among the promotion hopefuls in the sixth tier but recently had their six-game unbeaten run brought to an end by Farsley Celtic.