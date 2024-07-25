Leeds United have had a £3.4m bid for Cologne midfielder Dejan Ljubicic rejected, according to reports in Germany.

Despite that, a deal is still thought possible after Whites manager Daniel Farke admitted this week central midfield reinforcements were his top priority in the transfer market.

Ljubicic, 26, has entered the last year of his contract and is not thought to be open to an extension.

Championship Leeds sold midfielder Archie Gray and Glen Kamara this summer.

LEEDS TARGET: Austria midfielder Dejan Ljubicic

The Leeds-born striker has signed a three-year contract.

Despite running his Blades contract down, McBurnie had been training with them in pre-season and they had hoped to persuade him to sign a new deal.

On Thursday he confirmed he has left, but not without some warm words for his old club.

"I have experienced some of the best and also the toughest times of my life during this last five years," he wrote on X, "but one thing remained throughout, you always stuck by me.

"The Blades will always have a special place in my heart."

The Scotland international, who began his professional career with Bradford City and had spells at Barnsley, played 159 times for Sheffield United, scoring 29 goals.

Rotherham United have taken Josh Kayode off the transfer list.

The Millers signalled they wanted to move the 24-year-old on in May but manager Steve Evans, who hopes to persuade an un-named winger to become his 13th signing of the summer on Sunday, revealed: “He's intimated to me that he wants to give it every inch of his heart to try to stay here. Who am I to deny any player that?”

Barnsley midfielder Josh Benson is likely to miss the start of the new season after injuring his hamstring at Accrington Stanley on Saturday.