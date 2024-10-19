Sheffield Wednesday are preparing to welcome Championship promotion hopefuls Burnley to Hillsborough.

Scott Parker has already secured two promotions from the second tier, with Fulham and AFC Bournemouth, and is targeting a third with Burnley.

The Clarets have started the campaign strongly, rising to fourth in the table with just one defeat in nine games. A win at Hillsborough could potentially send them top of the table, depending on how Sunderland fare.

Wednesday, meanwhile, have not been quite as quick out of the traps. The Owls have won three of their opening nine fixtures and occupy 15th place in the table.

Their form has picked up of late, with the club now unbeaten in three league games. They were last in action away at Coventry City, defeating the Sky Blues 2-1 before the international break.

Below are the key TV and streaming details as the Owls prepare to lock horns with the Clarets.

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Burnley?

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm today (Saturday, October 19).

Is Sheffield Wednesday v Burnley on TV?

No - the match will not be shown on TV in the UK due to the 3pm blackout. Fans in the USa can watch on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How can I stream Sheffield Wednesday v Burnley?