Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams is reportedly keen on a move to AFC Bournemouth, who are said to have triggered his release clause.

The 24-year-old appeared set for a move to Chelsea last week, although the switch did not materialise and he returned to Elland Road. However, he may still be on his way out as reports have suggested a £20m release clause has now been triggered by Bournemouth.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has insisted Adams is keen on a deal being done with the Cherries and that Bournemouth are optimistic one can can be struck,

He tweeted: “Bournemouth have followed Chelsea in triggering Tyler Adams’ release clause for £20m.

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams has been linked with AFC Bournemouth. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

“Club now optimistic to get deal done as player is keen on the move at this stage. Chelsea left negotiations for Adams as they wanted to sign [Moises] Caicedo and [Romeo] Lavia.”

Although there has already been a spate of exits from Elland Road, Adams could become just the fourth player to leave and pocket the Whites a fee this summer.