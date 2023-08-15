All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Tyler Adams 'keen' on AFC Bournemouth move as Cherries trigger Leeds United star's £20m release clause

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams is reportedly keen on a move to AFC Bournemouth, who are said to have triggered his release clause.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 15th Aug 2023, 09:35 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 09:35 BST

The 24-year-old appeared set for a move to Chelsea last week, although the switch did not materialise and he returned to Elland Road. However, he may still be on his way out as reports have suggested a £20m release clause has now been triggered by Bournemouth.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has insisted Adams is keen on a deal being done with the Cherries and that Bournemouth are optimistic one can can be struck,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He tweeted: “Bournemouth have followed Chelsea in triggering Tyler Adams’ release clause for £20m.

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams has been linked with AFC Bournemouth. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty ImagesLeeds United midfielder Tyler Adams has been linked with AFC Bournemouth. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images
Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams has been linked with AFC Bournemouth. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

“Club now optimistic to get deal done as player is keen on the move at this stage. Chelsea left negotiations for Adams as they wanted to sign [Moises] Caicedo and [Romeo] Lavia.”

Although there has already been a spate of exits from Elland Road, Adams could become just the fourth player to leave and pocket the Whites a fee this summer.

Seven players have departed on loan, with defender Robin Koch and winger Jack Harrison among them.

Related topics:ChelseaRobin KochJack HarrisonElland Road