All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences

Tyler Adams set for Leeds United return as talks over £20m Chelsea move 'have broken down'

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams is reportedly set to return to the club following a break down in talks over his proposed move to Chelsea.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 11th Aug 2023, 15:14 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 15:24 BST

The USA international appeared to be on his way out of Elland Road, with reports claiming he was set to undergo a medical at Stamford Bridge.

However, according to Sky Sports News, talks have broken down despite Chelsea having triggered his release clause.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sky reporter Dharmesh Sheth tweeted: “Sky Sports News understands talks have broken down over Tyler Adams’ proposed move from Leeds to Chelsea after the parties were unable to reach an agreement. Chelsea had triggered the £20m release clause. Adams now expected to return to Leeds.”

Talks over a move to Chelsea have reportedly broken down. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesTalks over a move to Chelsea have reportedly broken down. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Talks over a move to Chelsea have reportedly broken down. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

The news may put the likes of Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion on alert, as all have been linked with Adams during the current window.

Adams is currently nursing a hamstring problem, therefore did not feature for Leeds in their draw with Cardiff City or the Carabao Cup win over Shrewsbury Town.

It now remains to be seen whether Adams has a future at Leeds, although the reported existence of a release clause in his contract suggests he could still depart West Yorkshire.

Related topics:ChelseaElland RoadUSAStamford Bridge