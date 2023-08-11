Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams is reportedly set to return to the club following a break down in talks over his proposed move to Chelsea.

However, according to Sky Sports News, talks have broken down despite Chelsea having triggered his release clause.

Sky reporter Dharmesh Sheth tweeted: “Sky Sports News understands talks have broken down over Tyler Adams’ proposed move from Leeds to Chelsea after the parties were unable to reach an agreement. Chelsea had triggered the £20m release clause. Adams now expected to return to Leeds.”

The news may put the likes of Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion on alert, as all have been linked with Adams during the current window.

Adams is currently nursing a hamstring problem, therefore did not feature for Leeds in their draw with Cardiff City or the Carabao Cup win over Shrewsbury Town.