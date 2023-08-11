The USA international appeared to be on his way out of Elland Road, with reports claiming he was set to undergo a medical at Stamford Bridge.
However, according to Sky Sports News, talks have broken down despite Chelsea having triggered his release clause.
Sky reporter Dharmesh Sheth tweeted: “Sky Sports News understands talks have broken down over Tyler Adams’ proposed move from Leeds to Chelsea after the parties were unable to reach an agreement. Chelsea had triggered the £20m release clause. Adams now expected to return to Leeds.”
The news may put the likes of Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion on alert, as all have been linked with Adams during the current window.
Adams is currently nursing a hamstring problem, therefore did not feature for Leeds in their draw with Cardiff City or the Carabao Cup win over Shrewsbury Town.
It now remains to be seen whether Adams has a future at Leeds, although the reported existence of a release clause in his contract suggests he could still depart West Yorkshire.