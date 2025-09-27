AFC Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams has opened up on his year at Leeds United ahead of his return to Elland Road.

The 26-year-old joined Leeds from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2022, linking up with compatriot Jesse Marsch.

He was among the better performers in a dismal 2022/23 campaign, but ended up watching from the sidelines injured as Leeds suffered relegation from the Premier League.

A host of players, Adams included, departed LS11 in the aftermath of relegation. The USA international left for Bournemouth and could step out at Elland Road for the first time since his exit this afternoon (September 27), when the Cherries face the Whites.

Tyler Adams’ Leeds United admission

Speaking to Bournemouth’s website, Adams said: “The environment there [at Leeds] was one of the best, if not the best, I’ve played in. The fans were incredible. I built so many good relationships and I’m thankful for my time there. There were ups and downs, for sure.

“Sometimes I think, if I’d been able to play more, would the circumstances have been different for the team? But that’s football. I still have great memories and friendships from my time there.”

“You always know that if you go to Elland Road, it’s going to be a difficult game - no matter what the circumstances are.”

AFC Bournemouth’s strong start

Bournemouth have hit the ground running in the Premier League this term, ascending to fourth in the table after three wins, one draw and one defeat.

Adams said: “We had a very strong pre-season this year. The group looks healthy and fit. Compared to last season, when a lot of guys had injuries and stop-start moments, we couldn’t find that cohesiveness in the first few games.

“Now, you can see the chemistry. We’ve made some unbelievable signings, guys who are adjusting really well to life down here, and it’s been a brilliant start to the season.