Hull City boss Sergej Jakirović believes players are afraid of facing Oli McBurnie.

Watford are the next club set to be tasked with handling the forward, who is in a rich vein of form following his return to British shores.

The 29-year-old has registered four goals and four assists for the Tigers since arriving on a free transfer from Las Palmas.

His latest effort came in Hull’s 3-1 win over Southampton, after which Jakirović could do little but wax lyrical about his frontman.

Hull City boss Sergej Jakirović has heaped praise on forward Oli McBurnie, | Tony Johnson

Oli McBurnie the ‘fighter’

He said: "In my opinion, opposing players are afraid of him. He's a fighter with a huge character; he's always fighting. He's very important when we are out of possession.

"Ever since our first conversation in the summer, I told him 'you are my first wish, and I need you to score 15 goals'. He knows that and now he's counting all the time. I need to increase maybe, to 20 goals.”

McBurnie spent five years at Sheffield United before heading out to Spain, racking up 159 appearances for the Blades.

The Scotland-capped frontman has not only added goals and experience to the Hull squad, he has also brought along his fierce winning mentality.

Training ground anger

Jakirović explained: "He's very angry if he loses on the training ground, because he has very big experience, especially for the Championship. It's important for the team.

"This is the reason I say players are afraid of him. because they know he has goals. But he's also very important without the ball, he tried to work all the time, all over the pitch. It's very important.”

Regarding his training ground antics, McBurnie said: "Winning's fun - that feeling of winning is fun. We had a small-sided game in training and my team lost for the first time since like 1998, but I was raging. I hated it.

"The gaffer pulled me and said 'what's wrong with you?'. I just hate losing. That winning feeling, there's no feeling like it."

Hull City frontman Oli McBurnie has enjoyed a strong start to life at the MKM Stadium. | Tony Johnson

It was a difficult summer at the MKM Stadium, as Hull were forced to conduct business in the transfer market under the terms of an embargo.

Shrewd moves were still made, largely due to the work of a savvy recruitment team, and there is reason for optimism in East Yorkshire.

Their recent win over Southampton was a masterclass in attacking simplicity, as the Tigers managed to make a mockery of a Saints side that dominated possession.

Hull City confidence

Unsurprisingly, confidence appears to be flowing through the veins of the Hull players. Many will be tipping the Tigers for victory against a Watford side languishing in 21st place after one win across their opening six Championship games.

McBurnie said: "We're going into that game with full confidence, we know today's (Southampton) one game, but it's definitely something to build on.”

On the team news front, Hull will be without Mohamed Belloumi after the winger hobbled out of last week's win over Southampton.