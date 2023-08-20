'We didn't show any threat' - Mark Hughes bemoans Bradford City's defeat at Derek Adams' Morecambe

Derek Adams got revenge over Bradford City with a thumping win for Morecambe.

Adams was sacked by Bradford in Febraury 2022, paving the way for Mark Hughes to take over the Bantams.

But Adams is back at his old club Morecambe and his side’s thumping win left Hughes with no complaints.

He said: “We never looked like we were going to get any foothold in the game and I’m really surprised because I didn’t see it coming.

Bantams manager Mark Hughes. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“We have done pretty well so far this season but today we didn’t really show any threat and they didn’t really have to work hard for their goals.

“I think 3-0 was the correct scoreline because we were flat and just didn’t do the basics correctly and I’ll have to look closely on what we did and more importantly what we didn’t do.”

Mellon was Morecambe’s star man with two goals.

The on-loan Burnley youngster opened the scoring with a 22nd-minute free-kick that beat the wall and flew into Harry Lewis’s bottom left-hand corner.

The visitors tried to ramp up the pace at the start of the second half with Jacob Bedeau forced into a fine block to deny Tyler Smith, before Morecambe midfielder Eli KIng headed a Richie Smallwood corner inches wide of his own goal.

After surviving the pressure the home side doubled their lead with a well worked second when Mellon turned provider to play in JJ McKiernan who drilled a low shot past Lewis from the edge of the area.

The Shrimps sealed the scoring with their first penalty since March 2022 after Kevin McDonald brought down Jake Taylor and Mellon stepped up to send Lewis the wrong way from the spot to seal a fine win.

Morecambe: Moore, Love, Rawson, Bedeau, Senior (Tutonda 82), Songo'o (Stokes 90), King (Davenport 70), Bloxham (Slew 82), McKiernan (Taylor 70), Mayor, Mellon. Unused substitutes: C Smith, A Smith.

Bradford: Lewis, Platt, Kelly (McDonald 46), Stubbs, Oyegoke (Halliday 69), Smallwood (Pointon 70), Richards (Ridehalgh 69), Smith (Derbyshire 83), Oduor, Pattison, Cook. Unused substitutes: Osadebe, Doyle.