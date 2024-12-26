There has been a surge in managerial moves over the last month throughout the pyramid, with West Brom the latest to see a boss move on. In this case, it was not the club’s decision.

Former Leeds United and Huddersfield coach Carlos Corberan has returned to his native Spain, taking the reins at La Liga side Valencia. The departure was a bitter blow to the Baggies, who have benefited greatly from Corberan’s tactical acumen.

A caretaker team comprised of Chris Brunt, Boaz Myhill and Damia Abella has been assembled, with the trio set to lead the Baggies into their Boxing Day clash with Derby County. Behind the scenes, West Brom’s sporting director Andrew Nestor will be leading the head coach search.

Here is an early look at the BetVictor frontrunners to take charge of West Bromwich Albion.