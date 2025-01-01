West Bromwich Albion 'rejected' by ex-Sheffield United and Everton man as they hunt Carlos Corberan successor
It has been an eventful festive period at The Hawthorns, as the club’s highly-rated head coach Carlos Corberan was prised from them on Christmas Eve.
He has returned to his native Spain, taking the reins at Valencia. West Brom have since been led by a three-strong caretaker team, comprised of Chris Brunt, Boaz Myhill and Damia Abella.
According to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, Carsley has turned down the chance to succeed Corberan as Baggies boss.
The 50-year-old is currently in charge of England’s under-21s and recently had a temporary spell as head coach of the senior team.
A highly-regarded coach, Carsley has previously been employed by the likes of Sheffield United, Brentford and Coventry City.
As a player, he represented Derby County, Blackburn Rovers, Everton, Coventry and Birmingham as a tough-tackling midfielder.
He has been tipped by many to make a return to club football, with his work within England’s youth set-up having sent his stock soaring.
Since becoming involved with the Three Lions, he has nurtured an array of prospects into senior players.
Among those to have thrived under his tutelage are defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis, midfielder Angel Gomes and winger Noni Madueke.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.