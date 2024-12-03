West Ham United and Crystal Palace 'desperate' to recruit Leeds United-linked star in January transfer window
After two seasons on loan at Bramall Lane, McAtee was kept in the Manchester City ranks in the summer.
Despite earning praise from Pep Guardiola, McAtee has found first-team opportunities limited and his lack of action has fuelled speculation over his future.
Leeds have been linked with the 22-year-old, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or winger. However, convincing him to drop down to the Championship may prove difficult amid reports of Premier League interest.
According to GiveMeSport, the Hammers and the Eagles are keen to prise McAtee away from the Eithad Stadium.
Both clubs are said to be hopeful of Manchester City being willing to sell the England youth international.
Discussing McAtee in July, Guardiola said: “We have a high opinion of him. I would like to see. I would love to have him next season with us - he can play in the small spaces in the pockets.
“I think he grew up in terms of physicality and has played for a team fighting relegation and when you do this you get something special.”
McAtee has stepped off the bench once in the Premier League this season, against Ipswich Town in August.
He has, however, seen more action in the Carabao Cup and the Champions League.