What stadiums are being used at Euro 2024 in Germany? Cities, capacities and more

Arena AufSchalke

A look at the venues where all the action will be played this summer

Euro 2024 starts later this month and excitement across the continent is building. England are hoping that this is the year they can finally get their hands on the trophy.

Host nation Germany kick-start the tournament on Friday 14th June against Scotland. In the meantime, here is a look at all the stadiums that are being used...

Olympiastadion Berlin, Berlin

The home of Bundesliga.2 side Hertha Berlin will be used on six occasions, including the final, and has a capacity of 74,475. United States of America athlete Jesse Owens famously won four gold medals there during the 1936 Olympics. It is also where Italy won the 2006 World Cup against France.

Allianz Arena, Munich

Bayern Munich play their home matches at the Allianz Arena and have done since 2005. 3.Liga outfit 1860 Munich also played there until 2017.

The Bavarian venue holds 70,000 and will play host to the opening match between Germany and Scotland. It hosted four matches during Euro 2020 and six during the 2006 World Cup.

Allianz Arena, home of Bayern Munich

Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund

Also known as the Westfalenstadion, Borussia Dortmund’s ground can hold 66,099 for international matches. It was build between 1971 and 1974.

Four matches during the 1974 World Cup were played there and six during the 2006 World Cup. The yellow wall is positioned in the south stand and is the largest free-standing grandstand in Europe, with a capacity of 25,000.

MHPArena, Stuttgart

Bundesliga club Stuttgart play at the MHPArena and it was called the Mercedes-Benz Arena up until last year. It has a capacity of 54,812. Germany’s first international clash after World War Two was held there against Switzerland in 1950.

Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen

Schalke currently play in the second tier. Their stadium holds 54,740 people and opened in 2001. It is also frequently used for concerts and the likes of Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, U2, Rolling Stones and Robbie Williams have all played there.

Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt’s home is also known as the Waldstadion and has been open since 1925. It has been updated several times over the past 100 years and holds 53,800 spectators.

Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

Hamburg, like Schalke, are also in the Bundesliga.2 and they have seen their rivals FC. St Pauli promoted to the top flight. The Volksparkstadion is still the biggest stadium in the city though and will be used in Euro 2024. It has a capacity of 51,500.

Volksparkstadion

Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf

The Düsseldorf Arena won’t be used in the Bundesliga again next year. Fortuna Düsseldorf missed out on promotion after losing in the relegation play-off to Bochum. They were 3-0 up after the first leg but were pegged back to 3-3 before losing on penalties. Their ground can hold 54,600 and five games will be played there.

RheinEnergieStadion, Koln

FC Koln have recently been relegated to the second division. Their ground was renovated in 2004. It holds 45,965 and has a museum dedicated to FC Koln.

Red Bull Arena, Leipzig