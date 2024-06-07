FC Koln's stadium

England are aiming to win the tournament as they prepare to head to Germany

England are in Group C and will take on Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia as they look to finish top of the group.

They will be in confident mood and their key players like Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Harry Kane have all been in fine form this past season. Here is a look at where the Three Lions will be playing their games...

Gelsenkirchen

England’s first game against Serbia kicks-off at 20:00 BST on Sunday 16th June. It is being held at the Arena AufSchalke which is the home of Schalke 04 of the Bundesliga.2 and holds 54,740 spectators.

Gelsenkirchen has a population of 263,000 and is located in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. It was called Gelsenkirchen-Buer up until 1930 when it changed it’s name to Gelsenkirchen.

Coal mining and oil refining were traditionally rife in the area and it was heavily bombed during World War Two. İlkay Gündoğan, Mesut Özil, Olaf Thon and Manuel Neuer were born there and it has been twinned with Newcastle in England.

Schalke 04’s stadium

Frankfurt

England’s second Group C clash is against Denmark at the Frankfurt Arena at 17:00 BST on Thursday 20th June. Also known as the Waldstadion, it is the home of Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt and has a capacity of 53,800.

Frankfurt is the most populous German city in the state of Hesse and the fifth most populous in the country. 773,068 people live there.

The European Central Bank is based there and the city is a global hub for commerce, culture, education, tourism and transportation, with a blend of sky scrapers and old traditional buildings. It’s central location makes it a useful transport hub and Frankfurt Airport is one of the busiest in the world.

Cologne

England’s final group fixture sees them lock horns with Slovenia at the RheinEnergieStadium in Cologne with a kick-off time of 17:00 BST on Tuesday 25th June. FC Koln play their home games at the stadium and they will be playing in the second tier in the next campaign following their recent relegation from the top flight.

Cologne is the largest city in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia with a population of 1,084,831, whilst just over 3,000,000 live in the Cologne Bonn region region. The main tourist attraction is the Cologne Cathedral which was the tallest building in the world from 1880 to 1890.

It is a cultural city with old buildings, many of which were restored after World War Two, and there are numerous museums and galleries, as well as the University of Cologne, which is one of Europe’s oldest and largest universities. Cologne is twinned with Liverpool, as well as Barcelona, Rotterdam and Beijing.

Other host cities