Where Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United, Middlesbrough, Hull City, Sunderland, West Brom and Burnley are tipped to finish in 2022-23 Championship table

For starters, a White Rose club has the honour of hosting the first game of the campaign with Championship play-off finalists Huddersfield Town welcoming relegated Burnley in front of the Sky cameras at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday, July 29 in Vincent Kompany’s first game in charge of the Clarets.

The following day, the cameras will be there to see Middlesbrough kick off their campaign on a Saturday tea-time with Chris Wilder’s side hosting West Brom, managed by Wilder’s good friend Steve Bruce.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United’s Championship opener has also been selected for TV coverage, with Paul Heckingbottom’s side facing relegated Watford at Vicarage Road on Monday, August 1.

Shota Arveladze’s first full season in charge of Hull City begins with a home game against Bristol City on Saturday July 30.

Rotherham United begin life back in the SkyBet Championship at home to Swansea City on Saturday July 30.

Ahead of the start of the season bookmakers have revealed the latest odds of each teams winning the Championship title next campaign - and we have looked at what it could mean for how the final table looks...

1. 24th: Rotherham United - 66/1 Paul Warne's side were promoted from League One last season after securing an automatic promotion place.

2. 23rd: Birmingham City - 50/1 The Blues finished 20th last term, 10 points clear of the relegation places.

3. 22nd: Reading - 50/1 The Royals just escaped relegation last season, finishing 21st, four points clear of Peterborough United.

4. 21st: Bristol City - 40/1 The Robins finished 17th last season.