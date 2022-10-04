Who will be the next managers in at Wolves, Bournemouth, Cardiff City, Hull City, Middlesbrough and Rotherham United?

In the top flight, Scott Parker, Thomas Tuchel and Bruno Lage have all been dismissed by their respective clubs while Graham Potter left Brighton to replace Tuchel at Chelsea.

In the Championship, six managers have already been sacked while a further two – Paul Warne and Alex Neil – have left Rotherham United and Sunderland respectively to accept job offers elsewhere.

Here we run through the clubs currently without managers and look at who could be coming in…

Wolves

Wolves are looking for a new boss after Bruno Lage departed with the club in the Premier League relegation zone following just one win in their first eight matches this season.

Lage took the reins from fellow Portuguese Nuno Espirito Santo in June 2021 and oversaw a 10th-place finish last season, but Wolves have acted after a run of nine defeats in their last 15 fixtures.

Sevilla head coach Julien Lopetegui is the current favourite to take over with the bookmakers. He also managed Spain and had a 14-game spell in charge at Real Madrid.

WATFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Rob Edwards, Head Coach of Watford applauds fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford and Middlesbrough at Vicarage Road on August 30, 2022 in Watford, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Bournemouth

Gary O'Neil has been in temporary charge at the Cherries since they sacked Scott Parker last month in the wake of the club’s 9-0 humiliation against Liverpool at Anfield.

Chris Wilder, sacked by Middlesbrough on Monday, was strongly linked with the job last week but dismissed those rumours as ‘nonsense’.

O’Neil has yet to lose during his four-game spell in charge, winning once and drawing the other three games. He said last month he would consider taking the job full time if it was offered to him.

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Exeter City manager Matt Taylor looks on during the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Exeter City at Sixfields on April 30, 2022 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Rotherham United

After top target Mark Bonner opted to stay at Cambridge United, the Millers identified Exeter City boss Matt Taylor as a suitable replacement for Paul Warne.

He was due to confirm his departure from the Grecians on Monday but it is believed the move is being held up by legal red tape. Taylor’s assistant Wayne Carlisle is expected to make the move with him.

Hull City

Hull had aimed to have a replacement for Shota Arveladze – sacked on Friday – in place for Wednesday's visit of Wigan Athletic but Andy Dawson will remain in caretaker charge.

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvahal remains favourite for the post with the bookmakers after leaving Al-Wahda on Sunday. He has also been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Middlesbrough

Ex-Watford and Forest Green boss Rob Edwards is odds-on favourite to replace Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough.

Boro sacked Wilder after less than a year in the role on Monday. The club have won only two of their 11 Sky Bet Championship matches this season and sit in the bottom three after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Coventry.

Reports on Monday claimed Edwards would be one of the men interviewed for the job. Steve Cooper became second favourite with the bookmakers on Tuesday morning following another defeat for his Nottingham Forest side on Monday evening.

Cardiff City

Ex-Huddersfield Town defender Mark Hudson is the odds-on favourite to replace Steve Morison at Cardiff. The interim boss has yet to be handed the role on a permanent basis but reports from Wales on Monday claimed he had been given permission to start adding to his coaching staff, hinting he would be given time to prove himself.