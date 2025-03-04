Wigan Athletic’s decision to axe former Hull City playmaker Shaun Maloney has been slammed as “absolutely ludicrous” by a popular presenter.

Maloney was a respected figure at the Brick Community Stadium and had received credit for his ability to blood young talent.

However, results had proven underwhelming and with the club sat 15th in the League One table, the trigger was pulled at the weekend.

The decision has already proven divisive and talkSPORT presenter Jeff Stelling has made his feelings on the sacking clear.

Speaking on his morning breakfast show, Stelling said: “I tell you what, first of all, the Shaun Maloney sacking is ludicrous. Absolutely ludicrous. He has stayed there, been very loyal to the club when their were issues with payment under a previous ownership.

“I know it’s an unpopular decision with the fans, they are 15th, miles off relegation, most of the players are young and in their early 20s. He’s a popular figure and I don’t get it at all.”

Pundit Ally McCoist added: “I was coming back up and I was reading all about it. There was not anybody from Wigan supporters thought it was a good idea. They were all backing Shaun to the hilt.”

A gifted playmaker in his playing days, Maloney represented Celtic, Aston Villa, Wigan and Chicago Fire as well as Hull.